Tristan da Silva News: Maintaining steady minutes

Da Silva notched 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 21 minutes during Saturday's 105-104 loss to the Lakers.

Da Silva continues play a significant role for the Magic amid the ongoing absence of Franz Wagner (ankle). He's started eight straight games, during which da Silva has averaged a serviceable 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.6 minutes per contest.