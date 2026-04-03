Tristan da Silva News: Makes big impact off bench Friday
Da Silva supplied 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 138-127 win over the Mavericks.
Paolo Banchero had a subpar showing after finishing with 10 points across 31 minutes Friday, but da Silva stepped up in a big way and finished tied for the third-most points on the Magic with Jalen Suggs -- only Wendell Carter (28 points) and Desmond Bane (27 points) outpaced them. The return of Franz Wagner means da Silva will head to the bench for the rest of the season, and while he can deliver solid fantasy production as long as he stays on the court, the reduced role will clearly have a toll on his fantasy value.
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