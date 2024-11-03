Tristan da Silva News: Making first career start

Da Silva will start Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Anthony Black got the first crack at replacing Paolo Banchero in the starting lineup, but da Silva gets the nod Sunday, marking his first career regular-season start. After not being part of the rotation to begin his rookie season, da Silva posted 17 points, five rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Friday's loss to the Cavaliers, which was his first extended action of the season.