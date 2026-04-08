Tristan da Silva headshot

Tristan da Silva News: Moving back to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Da Silva is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Da Silva will return to his regular bench role with the return of Franz Wagner (ankle) to the first unit. In 40 appearances off the bench this season, da Silva is averaging 8.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 21.4 minutes per game.

Tristan da Silva
Orlando Magic
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