Tristan da Silva headshot

Tristan da Silva News: Notches 18 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Da Silva accumulated 18 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 121-117 win over the Kings.

Da Silva continues to take advantage of several injuries in Orlando. He's been a solid source of fantasy value, posting averages of 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.8 three-pointers over his last 12 games.

Tristan da Silva
Orlando Magic
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