Tristan da Silva News: Pops for 21 points in loss

da Silva contributed 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 128-126 loss to the Pacers.

After a number of underwhelming performances, da Silva managed to get things back on track, scoring at least 20 points for the first time in his past six appearances. Although he continues to start, da Silva has struggled to put up consistent numbers, ranking outside the top 110 over the past week. In four games during that time, he has averaged 12.5 points, 0.8 steals and 1.5 three-pointers, making him nothing more than a schedule-based streaming consideration.