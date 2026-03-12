Tristan da Silva headshot

Tristan da Silva News: Pours in 23 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Da Silva logged 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 128-122 victory over the Cavaliers.

Da Silva continues to take advantage of his extra touches and minutes with Franz Wagner (ankle) and Anthony Black (abdomen) sidelined. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 30.9 minutes per contest.

Tristan da Silva
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan da Silva See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan da Silva See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
47 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 22
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 22
Rotowire Staff
49 days ago