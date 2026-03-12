Tristan da Silva News: Pours in 23 points

Da Silva logged 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 128-122 victory over the Cavaliers.

Da Silva continues to take advantage of his extra touches and minutes with Franz Wagner (ankle) and Anthony Black (abdomen) sidelined. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 30.9 minutes per contest.