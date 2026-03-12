Tristan da Silva News: Pours in 23 points
Da Silva logged 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 128-122 victory over the Cavaliers.
Da Silva continues to take advantage of his extra touches and minutes with Franz Wagner (ankle) and Anthony Black (abdomen) sidelined. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 30.9 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan da Silva See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11Yesterday
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days10 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2447 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 2249 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan da Silva See More