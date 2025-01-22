Fantasy Basketball
Tristan da Silva News: Records nine points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Da Silva accumulated nine points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 109-93 loss to the Raptors.

Da Silva was forced to log a ton of minutes with Orlando shorthanded, and Jonathan Isaac (illness) played only five minutes before leaving the game for good. The rookie forward is averaging 7.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 11 January outings.

