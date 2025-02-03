Tristan da Silva News: Returning to bench role

Da Silva will come off the bench Monday night against the Warriors, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

Da Silva drew a spot start Saturday against the Jazz while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope received a night to rest, but it'll be back to the bench for Da Silva on Monday. He's averaging 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in his last four appearances as a reserve.