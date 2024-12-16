Tristan da Silva News: Scores career-high 20 points

Da Silva supplied 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 100-91 loss to New York.

Da Silva had been pretty quiet in recent games, but exploded for a career-high 20 points in the loss Sunday. The Magic are very shorthanded at the moment, so fantasy managers will want to watch da Silva closely in case he catches fire. Through seven December outings, he's averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 three-pointers in 20.3 minutes per game.