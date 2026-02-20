Tristan da Silva News: Sinks four threes in Sacramento
Da Silva contributed 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 131-94 victory over the Kings.
Sacramento's porous perimeter defense led Orlando to go 27-for-50 (54.0 percent) from three-point range, with da Silva being one of seven Magic players with at least three treys. The second-year forward has had a steady role in the rotation in February, averaging 20.9 minutes off the bench in seven games this month, but he's averaging just 5.7 points, 2.9 boards, 1.4 threes, 1.3 assists and 1.0 combined steals and blocks on the month.
