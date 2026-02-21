Tristan da Silva News: Starting sans Suggs
Da Silva will start against the Suns on Saturday.
With Jalen Suggs (back) sidelined, da Silva will join the starting five for the first time since Jan. 22. As a starter this season (14 games), the second-year forward has averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.7 minutes per contest.
