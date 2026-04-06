Tristan da Silva News: Starting sans Wagner
Da Silva will start Monday's game against the Pistons.
With Franz Wagner (ankle) unavailable for the second half of this back-to-back, da Silva will enter the starting five. As a starter this season (33 games), the second-year forward has averaged 12.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 28.7 minutes per contest.
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