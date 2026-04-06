Tristan da Silva headshot

Tristan da Silva News: Starting sans Wagner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Da Silva will start Monday's game against the Pistons.

With Franz Wagner (ankle) unavailable for the second half of this back-to-back, da Silva will enter the starting five. As a starter this season (33 games), the second-year forward has averaged 12.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 28.7 minutes per contest.

Tristan da Silva
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan da Silva See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan da Silva See More
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets: Must-Add Sleepers
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets: Must-Add Sleepers
Author Image
Mike Barner
17 days ago
Top 6 Waiver Wire Picks to Boost Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Run
NBA
Top 6 Waiver Wire Picks to Boost Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Run
Author Image
Mike Barner
18 days ago