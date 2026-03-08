Tristan da Silva headshot

Tristan da Silva News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 5:06pm

Da Silva will start Sunday's game against the Bucks, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Da Silva will return to a starting role Sunday due to Anthony Black (back) being out. In his last six starts, da Silva averaged 11.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 33.2 minutes per contest.

Tristan da Silva
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
