Tristan da Silva News: Starting Sunday
Da Silva will start Sunday's game against the Bucks, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Da Silva will return to a starting role Sunday due to Anthony Black (back) being out. In his last six starts, da Silva averaged 11.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 33.2 minutes per contest.
