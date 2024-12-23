Tristan da Silva News: Strong from deep as top scorer

da Silva closed Monday's 108-104 victory over the Celtics with 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes.

da Silva shined offensively in Monday's contest, leading all players in scoring and threes made while also pitching in on the glass in a winning effort. da Silva set a new season high in threes made, having posted at least 15 points in four contests this year.