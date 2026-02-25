Tristan da Silva News: Strong line in win
Da Silva recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 110-109 win over the Lakers.
Da Silva continues to see heavy minutes for Orlando in the absence of Jalen Suggs (back). Over his last three games, Da Silva has averaged 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers in 33.0 minutes per contest. Suggs remains day-to-day for the Magic, however.
