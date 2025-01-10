Tristan da Silva News: Struggles in loss

Da Silva closed with six points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes during Thursday's 104-89 loss to the Timberwolves.

Da Silva continues to fill in for Paolo Banchero, who is nearing his return to the floor for the Magic. However, Thursday's performance against the Timberwolves was forgettable, as da Silva couldn't get it going offensively, missing all five three-point attempts. He did grab nine rebounds but didn't play well overall.