Tristan da Silva News: Will start against Minnesota

da Silva will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Minnesota, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is getting Friday night off, clearing a spot in Orlando's starting lineup for da Silva. In his last 19 starting appearances, da Silva has averaged 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 30.1 minutes.