Tristan da Silva headshot

Tristan da Silva News: Will start against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

da Silva will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Minnesota, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is getting Friday night off, clearing a spot in Orlando's starting lineup for da Silva. In his last 19 starting appearances, da Silva has averaged 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 30.1 minutes.

Tristan da Silva
Orlando Magic
