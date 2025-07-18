Menu
Tristan da Silva News: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Da Silva (rest) will not play in Friday's Summer League game against the Mavericks, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Da Silva sat out Orlando's two previous contests, and now he'll be held out of the final game of Summer League. During the 2024-25 regular season, Da Silva averaged 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 41.2 percent from the field in 22.0 minutes per game.

Tristan da Silva
Orlando Magic
