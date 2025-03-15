Tristan Enaruna Injury: Doesn't play Friday

Enaruna didn't play in Friday's 115-104 win over the Greensboro Swarm due to an illness.

Enaruna is averaging 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29.0 minutes across his 28 appearances in 2024-25. However, the 23-year-old forward has struggled mightily with his efficiency, converting just 26.7 percent of his 3.2 three-point attempts per contest.