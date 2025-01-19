Tristan Enaruna Injury: Nursing ankle injury

Enaruma (ankle) did not play in Sunday's 109-91 G League loss to Long Island.

Enaruma played 30 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Skyhawks, but he's now nursing an ankle injury. It's unclear when the 23-year-old will be ready to return for Maine. Over 26 G League games (14 starts) in 2024-25, Enaruma is averaging 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 threes in 26.2 minutes.