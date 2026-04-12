Tristan Enaruna News: Career-best performance

Enaruna finished with 15 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 130-117 victory over the Wizards.

Enaruna took advantage of the fact that Cleveland was treating this game as a rest for its stars, scoring a career-high 15 points. Having played in just nine games all season, it's fair to say that this was nothing more than a silly-season special. Don't expect to see Enaruna on the floor too much, if at all, during the playoffs.