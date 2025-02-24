Tristan Enaruna News: Double-double off bench in G League

Enaruna registered 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 30 minutes Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 115-107 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Enaruna registered his third double-double of the G League regular season and his first since Jan. 18 against the Skyhawks. The 23-year-old has averaged 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 27.3 minutes per game over his last 10 G League appearances (including two starts).