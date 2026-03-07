Tristan Enaruna News: Double-doubles in G League

Enaruna registered 25 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists during 32 minutes in Friday's 125-99 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Enaruna made his usual scoring contribution and added one of his best outings on the boards during the victory. While offering little value at the NBA level, the two-way forward is now averaging 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game in G League action, and he could be relied on for those numbers if he continues to play for the Charge in upcoming contests.