Tristan Enaruna News: Goes unused in Tuesday's win

Enaruna (coach's decision) didn't receive any playing time Tuesday in the Cavaliers' 113-109 win over the Pistons.

After suiting up for the G League's Cleveland Charge earlier in the day in their 148-105 win over the Windy City Bulls, Enaruna was active for the Cavaliers but wasn't needed in the narrow victory. The two-way player is eligible to play in 12 of the Cavaliers' remaining 19 games, but most of his appearances at the NBA level are likely to come in garbage-time scenarios, He should continue to see consistent playing time during his assignments with the Charge; he's averaging 20.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks in 31.0 minutes per game over 30 G League appearances thus far.