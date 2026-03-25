Tristan Enaruna News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Enaruna recorded 26 points (8-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 130-105 G League win over the Charge.

Enaruna was the team's leading scorer despite converting only 40.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and 30.0 percent of his three-point tries. The two-way player has only made six appearances with the Cavaliers this season and should continue to see the majority of his action in the G League, where he's currently averaging 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals across 34 outings.