Tristan Enaruna News: Nears triple-double in G League

Enaruna recorded 31 points (10-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Saturday's 122-114 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Enaruna had a remarkable performance despite his team's defeat, securing a double-double and falling one assist short of a triple-double Saturday. The two-way player achieved season-high marks in points and assists while tallying double-digit rebounds for the third time in 28 G League games played. He has also made four appearances off the bench for the NBA side in February but is likely to remain more active with the Charge in the short term.