Tristan Enaruna News: Notches 21 points

Enaruna produced 21 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes of Sunday's 121-91 G League loss to the Maine Celtics.

Enaruna led all scorers for the Charge, but the team dropped to 22-11 on the season. Across 21 appearances this season, Enaruna is averaging 21.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 31.2 minutes per contest.