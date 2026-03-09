Tristan Enaruna News: Paces G League team in scoring

Enaruna registered 25 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 35 minutes Sunday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 124-113 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

After delivering a game-high scoring total in the loss, Enaruna is now averaging 20.7 points to go with 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 three-pointers, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.2 minutes per game through 32 appearances for the Charge on the season. The two-way player doesn't appear on the Cavaliers' injury report for Monday's game against the 76ers, but while it looks like he'll be available for the contest, he's not expected to be included in the rotation.