Tristan Enaruna News: Returns to action

Enaruna (illness) returned to action during Sunday's 115-110 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm, recording 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes.

Enaruna's return to action after missing Friday's 115-104 win over the Greensboro Swarm was a welcome sight for the team. Through 29 games, Enaruna has posted averages of 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 three-pointers.