Tristan Enaruna

Tristan Enaruna News: Struggles in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Enaruna logged 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block across 24 minutes Friday during Maine's 123-109 loss versus Westchester.

Enaruna struggled offensively during his return to the lineup in Friday's loss after having missed the team's last game due to an ankle injury. The 23-year-old converted on just 33.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and 16.7 percent of his three-point tries.

Tristan Enaruna
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
