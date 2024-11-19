Fantasy Basketball
Tristan Enaruna News: Tallies double figures off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Enaruna concluded with 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 22 minutes in Sunday's 118-110 win over Westchester.

Enaruna provided a boost offensively off the Maine bench in Sunday's victory, ending as one of two bench players in double figures and as one of six Celtics with a double-digit point total. Enaruna has tallied 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists over the first four games of the season.

