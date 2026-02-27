Tristan Enaruna News: Team-high 29 points in G League

Enaruna registered 29 points (12-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 129-107 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

Enaruna only lacked three-point efficiency to surpass the season-high 31 points he scored during his last outing before this game. Still, he put in another fine display around the court during his third consecutive G League start. The 24-year-old is also available as a two-way option for the Cavaliers, but he has logged only a few minutes of play across four NBA games in February.