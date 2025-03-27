Fantasy Basketball
Tristan Thompson News: Ejected vs. San Antonio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Thompson was ejected during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Spurs after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. He failed to score (0-1 FG) and recorded four rebounds and one block in eight minutes before departing.

Thompson was tossed for what was deemed an excessive elbow to the head of Julian Champagnie. Jarrett Allen and Dean Wade will be asked to hold down the center position in Thompson's absence.

Tristan Thompson
Cleveland Cavaliers
