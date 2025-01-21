Fantasy Basketball
Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson News: Pulls down 10 rebounds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Thompson contributed one point (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 118-92 victory over the Suns.

Thompson made just his 18th appearance of the season Monday and put together his best rebounding performance so far. He took advantage of some garbage time in the win, but with Evan Mobley (calf) considered day-to-day, Thompson is bound to be on the outside of the rotation sooner rather than later.

Tristan Thompson
Cleveland Cavaliers

