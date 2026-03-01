Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Dealing with thigh contusion

Vukcevic is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets due to a left thigh contusion.

Vukcevic had been dealing with a left hip issue, but he is listed with a thigh injury on the most recent injury report. He's played 20 minutes or less in seven of his last eight outings and should continue to operate under a minutes restriction while working through his lower-body injuries. Anthony Gill (illness) could start at center if he shakes his questionable tag and Vukcevic is unable to play Monday.