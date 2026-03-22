Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Exits early Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Vukcevic won't return to Sunday's game against the Knicks due to lower-back tightness, and he'll finish with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 15 minutes.

With Alex Sarr (toe) sidelined in the second leg of this back-to-back set, Vukcevic got the starting nod Sunday but logged just over 15 minutes before exiting the contest. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday in Utah.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
19 days ago