Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Exits early Sunday
Vukcevic won't return to Sunday's game against the Knicks due to lower-back tightness, and he'll finish with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 15 minutes.
With Alex Sarr (toe) sidelined in the second leg of this back-to-back set, Vukcevic got the starting nod Sunday but logged just over 15 minutes before exiting the contest. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday in Utah.
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