Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Exits Friday with hand contusion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 8:34am

Vukcevic won't return to Friday's game against the Pacers due to a right hand contusion, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Vukcevic, who was making his second straight start, will end the evening with 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 20 minutes. Anthony Gill will likely serve as the Wizards' primary option at center for the rest of the game. For now, Vukcevic can be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More
