Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Game-time call for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Vukcevic (hand) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Vukcevic is in danger of missing a second straight matchup after suffering a right hand injury Friday against Indiana. The Wizards should have a better idea of his status for Tuesday closer to game time. Anthony Gill started in Vukcevic's place Sunday and would likely be in line for another opportunity if Vukcevic can't go.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More
