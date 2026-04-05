Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Game-time call Sunday
Vukcevic (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Vukcevic sat out of Saturday's matchup with the Heat due to a bruised right knee, but he'll have an opportunity to return for the second half of Washington's back-to-back. Alex Sarr (toe) has already been downgraded to out, so Anthony Gill and Julian Reese would be in line for an uptick in minutes if Vukcevic also can't go.
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