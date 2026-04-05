Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Game-time call Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Vukcevic (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Vukcevic sat out of Saturday's matchup with the Heat due to a bruised right knee, but he'll have an opportunity to return for the second half of Washington's back-to-back. Alex Sarr (toe) has already been downgraded to out, so Anthony Gill and Julian Reese would be in line for an uptick in minutes if Vukcevic also can't go.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
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