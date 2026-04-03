Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 8:37pm

Vukcevic (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against Miami.

Vukcevic is battling a right knee contusion and is considered day-to-day. With Alex Sarr (toe) also questionable, Anthony Gill and Julian Reese may need to soak up a ton of minutes in the frontcourt.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
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