Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Vukcevic (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Vukcevic picked up the back injury during Sunday's matchup with the Knicks, and he could miss additional game action as a result. The team figures to re-evaluate the big man at some point Wednesday to get a better idea of his availability.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
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