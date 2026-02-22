Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Vukcevic (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Vukcevic injured his right hand during the Wizards' 131-118 loss to the Hornets, which is severe enough for him to miss Sunday's contest. Alex Sarr (hamstring) is also sidelined, so Anthony Gill figures to serve as the Wizards' starting center. Vukcevic's next chance to play is Tuesday against the Hawks.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
