Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Not playing Sunday
Vukcevic (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
Vukcevic injured his right hand during the Wizards' 131-118 loss to the Hornets, which is severe enough for him to miss Sunday's contest. Alex Sarr (hamstring) is also sidelined, so Anthony Gill figures to serve as the Wizards' starting center. Vukcevic's next chance to play is Tuesday against the Hawks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push2 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 193 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break3 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups4 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic6 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More