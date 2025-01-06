Fantasy Basketball
Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Nursing ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 3:02pm

Vukcevic (ankle) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Vukcevic is nursing a right ankle sprain, and his next opportunity to suit up arrives during the second leg of Washington's back-to-back Wednesday against Philadelphia. Alexandre Sarr and Jonas Valanciunas should play the bulk of the center minutes Tuesday, and Anthony Gill could take on a handful of minutes off the bench in Vukcevic's absence.

