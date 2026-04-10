Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Out again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Vukcevic (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat.

Vukcevic will miss a fifth straight game, and his final chance to suit up this season will come Sunday. Julian Reese has been taking advantage of all the injuries in Washington's frontcourt, and that should continue Friday.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
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