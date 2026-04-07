Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Out again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 9:48am

Vukcevic (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

Vukcevic is day-to-day, but he'll end up missing his third straight contest Tuesday. Anthony Gill and Julian Reese will likely see sizable workloads as a result.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
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