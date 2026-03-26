Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Questionable for Friday
Vukcevic (back) is questionable to play Friday against the Warriors.
If Vukcevic and Alex Sarr (toe) need to miss another game, Julian Reese could get another start and there will be more minutes available for Anthony Gill. Check back closer to Friday's tipoff for official word on Vukcevic's status.
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