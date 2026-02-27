Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Vukcevic is questionable for Saturday's game against Toronto with a left hip impingement.
Fantasy managers can look for the Wizards to update Vukcevic's status at some point closer to Saturday's tipoff. With Washington's centers banged up, Anthony Gill could see enough playing time to command streaming attention in all fantasy leagues if Vukcevic is unable to suit up.
