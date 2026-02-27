Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 2:17pm

Vukcevic is questionable for Saturday's game against Toronto with a left hip impingement.

Fantasy managers can look for the Wizards to update Vukcevic's status at some point closer to Saturday's tipoff. With Washington's centers banged up, Anthony Gill could see enough playing time to command streaming attention in all fantasy leagues if Vukcevic is unable to suit up.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
