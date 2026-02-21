Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Questionable to play Sunday
Vukcevic (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Charlotte.
Vukcevic suffered a right hand contusion during the Wizards' win over the Pacers on Friday, which puts him in jeopardy of missing Sunday's contest. He has started in each of the Wizards' last two games due to the absence of Alex Sarr (hamstring), so Anthony Gill would be the top candidate to enter the Wizards' starting liineup if Vukcevic is unable to play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff PushYesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 192 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break2 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups3 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Vukcevic See More