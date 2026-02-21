Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Vukcevic (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Charlotte.

Vukcevic suffered a right hand contusion during the Wizards' win over the Pacers on Friday, which puts him in jeopardy of missing Sunday's contest. He has started in each of the Wizards' last two games due to the absence of Alex Sarr (hamstring), so Anthony Gill would be the top candidate to enter the Wizards' starting liineup if Vukcevic is unable to play.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
