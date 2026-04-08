Tristan Vukcevic Injury: Remaining out Thursday
Vukcevic (knee) is listed as out for Thursday's game against Chicago.
Vukcevic missed the last three games because of a bruised right knee. With only two contests remaining on the schedule for Washington after Thursday's rematch with Chicago, it appears there's a chance he won't be back on the floor again this season. With Alex Sarr (toe) also ruled out, Julian Reese will presumably remain with the first five.
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